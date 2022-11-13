Stolarz is expected to start at home on Saturday against Chicago.
Stolarz has a 2-1-0 record, 3.90 GAA and .901 save percentage in six games. He allowed nine goals over his last two starts, but he also faced a staggering 96 shots over those two contests. Chicago is tied for just 28th place offensively with 2.69 goals per game.
More News
-
Ducks' Anthony Stolarz: Busy in shootout win•
-
Ducks' Anthony Stolarz: Gets start Saturday•
-
Ducks' Anthony Stolarz: Escapes San Jose with shootout win•
-
Ducks' Anthony Stolarz: Guarding cage versus Sharks•
-
Ducks' Anthony Stolarz: Another relief outing Friday•
-
Ducks' Anthony Stolarz: Burned by Devils•