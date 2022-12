Stolarz will be in the visiting crease against Dallas on Thursday, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Stolarz is 2-3-0 with a 3.75 GAA and an .890 save percentage as he has also been called upon five times in relief this season. Stolarz will have a tough matchup as he faces the Stars, who are tied with the Bruins for the most goals (88) in the NHL this season.