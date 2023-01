Stolarz will defend the home crease against San Jose on Friday, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Stolarz has been the backup the last two games, since he was activated off injured reserve from a lower-body injury. He is 2-5-0 with a 4.02 GAA and an .886 save percentage. He will face the Sharks, who are averaging 3.03 goals per game this season.