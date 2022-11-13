Stolarz allowed three goals on 22 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

For once, the Ducks were actually controlling the play, but Stolarz wasn't able to make an early 2-0 lead stand. He dropped to 2-2-0 with a 3.74 GAA and a .902 save percentage through seven outings (four starts). Stolarz and John Gibson are both struggling to keep the Ducks competitive, so this could quickly become a timeshare situation until one of them heats up. The Ducks end their current home stand Tuesday versus the Red Wings.