Stolarz allowed four goals on 38 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Philadelphia.

It was a rough night for Stolarz as the Ducks were outshot 39 to 27. The 28-year-old netminder has just one win in his last 10 starts as he falls to 3-6-0 with a .893 save percentage. Stolarz doesn't have much fantasy value while backing up John Gibson on a last-place Anaheim team.