Stolarz allowed five goals on 41 shots in Thursday's 5-0 loss to Dallas.

Stolarz couldn't hold up to a barrage of Dallas shots while Anaheim failed to solve Jake Oettinger on the other end. Stolarz hasn't recorded a win Nov. 5 as he now falls to 2-4-0 with a .888 save percentage in 11 appearances. The 28-year-old netminder won't hold much value as the backup on a struggling Anaheim team.