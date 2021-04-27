Stolarz gave up two goals on 23 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Kings. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Stolarz made some improvements compared to his last meeting with the Kings, but it wasn't enough to earn a better result. The 27-year-old goalie dropped to 3-3-0 with a 2.25 GAA and a .926 save percentage through seven appearances. Stolarz has mainly split goaltending duties with John Gibson over the last two weeks, but it's yet to be announced which netminder will draw the start Wednesday versus the Kings.