Stolarz will guard the road crease against San Jose, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Stolarz has played in five games but has started only two. He is 1-1-0, picking up the win Tuesday in a 6-5 shootout win, over Saturday's opponents, the Sharks. Stolarz made 39 saves in the victory. San Jose is 3-8-2, averaging 2.46 goals per game, although they have scored 15 goals in their last four games.