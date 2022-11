Stolarz will protect the road goal versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Stolarz will get a start after John Gibson guided the Ducks to a 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs. Through four appearances, Stolarz has allowed seven goals on 65 shots. The Sharks aren't a strong offense, so this is a fairly safe matchup for Stolarz to go for his first win of the year.