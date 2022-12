Stolarz will defend the road goal Sunday against Winnipeg, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Stolarz permitted five goals on 41 shots in a 5-0 loss to Dallas this past Thursday. He has a 2-4-0 record this season with a 3.92 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 11 appearances. Stolarz will get the second half of Anaheim's back-to-back after John Gibson played in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Minnesota.