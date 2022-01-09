Stolarz allowed three goals on 39 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Stolarz was sharp through two periods, but the game got away from the Ducks in the third. The 27-year-old had won his last six results entering Saturday, but he dropped to 6-3-1 with this loss. The American netminder has posted a solid 2.22 GAA and a .931 save percentage through 11 contests. It's unclear if Stolarz or Lukas Dostal will be in net for the Ducks on Sunday when they host the Red Wings.