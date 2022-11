Stolarz made 28 saves Friday in a 5-1 loss to the Senators.

The Ducks didn't make things easy for Stolarz. They had to kill eight penalties and went 3-for-8 against a team that entered play that day last in the NHL with the man advantage (12.5 percent). Stolarz last won Nov. 5 (2-3-0) and has not emerged victorious in regulation this season. There are better options for you in the blue paint.