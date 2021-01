Stolarz was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Stolarz has spent the first week of the season on the taxi squad. He'll dress as the backup for Wednesday's contest versus the Wild, as the Ducks are giving John Gibson a full night off, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports. Barring an injury to Gibson or Ryan Miller, it's unlikely to see Stolarz earning much playing time at the NHL level.