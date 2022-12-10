Stolarz allowed a goal on eight shots in relief of John Gibson (illness) in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Sharks.

Stolarz played in the third period, and he allowed a goal to Steven Lorentz on a rebound after the Sharks' fifth tally of the game went into an empty net. Depending on the severity of Gibson's illness, Stolarz could get a look for the start Monday in Ottawa. The 28-year-old backup has a 2-5-0 record with a 4.02 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 13 games (seven starts) this season. He hasn't won since Nov. 5 while playing behind one of the worst defenses in the league.