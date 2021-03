Stolarz gave up two goals on 14 shots in relief of Ryan Miller during Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Stolarz played the final two periods, but he wasn't able to hold the fort very well. He won't get a result from this contest -- Miller took the loss for his brutal first period. Stolarz made his first appearance of the season, but he could be in line for more while John Gibson (lower body) is out and Miller is struggling.