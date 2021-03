Stolarz will tend the road twine in Sunday's game versus the Blues, Alyson Lozoff of Fox Sports West reports.

Stolarz has spent a bulk of the season on the taxi squad, and he's made just one relief appearance. The 27-year-old has a strong AHL resume, including the 2019-20 campaign when he posted a .922 save percentage across 39 appearances. He has a solid opportunity to notch his seventh career NHL win, as the Blues have scored just two goals over their last three outings.