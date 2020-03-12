Stolarz led the Ducks onto the ice, indicating he will start Wednesday's game against the Blues, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Stolarz will make his first appearance of the season, which is also his Ducks debut. The 26-year-old goalie will face a tough task against the defending champions in the make-up game from Feb. 11, which was postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac incident on the bench.