Stolarz turned aside 38 shots and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Stolarz, making his first start of the season, allowed his teammates to hang around long enough to erase a 2-0 second-period deficit, delivering the netminder his first NHL win since Jan. 29 with Philadelphia. The 27-year-old has made 27 career appearances over parts of five seasons, logging a lifetime 2.99 GAA and .909 save percentage.