Stolarz (lower body) won't travel with the Ducks on their upcoming road trip, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks will be on the road for their next four games, so this suggests Stolarz won't return before Feb. 27 versus the Blackhawks at the earliest. John Gibson will likely handle most of the goaltending duties on a tough trip, while Lukas Dostal will be his backup. It's unclear if Stolarz will be ready once the Ducks are back home.