Stolarz made 16 saves in relief of John Gibson in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

The Oilers eased up ever so slightly in the third period after torching Gibson for six goals on 37 shots over the first two frames. Stolarz did well to keep things from getting any worse. It's the third time he's kept goals off the board in a relief outing. The 28-year-old remains at 3-5-0 with a 3.88 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 15 appearances (eight starts) this season. Both of the Ducks' goalies have similar numbers -- there's little either of them can do behind a defense that is giving up an average of 38.8 shots per game.