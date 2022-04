Stolarz allowed two goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Stolarz had a rough finish to the second period, but he was sharp in the third to guide the Ducks to the win. The 28-year-old showed improvement after giving up 13 goals in his previous four outings. He's now at 12-8-3 with a 2.62 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 27 appearances this season. It's unclear if John Gibson or Stolarz will start Friday's season finale versus the Stars.