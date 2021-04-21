Stolarz allowed four goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Stolarz had no answer for the line of Carl Grundstrom, Blake Lizotte and Andreas Athanasiou, who scored three of the four goals against him. Anze Kopitar also struck on a breakaway. Stolarz fell to 3-2-0 with 13 goals allowed on 181 shots -- a .928 save percentage through six outings. The 27-year-old has earned a share of the starting role from John Gibson, although Stolarz is typically scratched and Ryan Miller serves as backup when Gibson gets the nod.