Stolarz allowed three goals on 15 shots before he was replaced by John Gibson in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Stolarz faced a barrage of Columbus shots in the first period, allowing three goals before he was pulled to start the second. However, Anaheim would score five unanswered goals in the final two frames, sparing Stolarz the loss. Stolarz is 3-6-0 over with a .890 save percentage over 17 appearances this season.