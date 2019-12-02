Ducks' Anthony Stolarz: Recalled by Ducks
The Ducks recalled Stolarz from AHL San Diego on Monday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
With John Gibson (illness) unavailable for Monday's cross-town clash against the Kings, Stolarz will serve as Ryan Miller's backup. Stolarz has fared adequately with San Diego, recording a .910 save percentage and 8-5-1 record, but he's not expected to get any NHL tread with the team's next game Friday against the Capitals.
