The Ducks promoted Stolarz from AHL San Diego on Sunday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

With John Gibson (groin) sidelined for Sunday's contest, Stolarz was promoted to dress for the game against the Wild. The 26-year-old hasn't seen any NHL action this season, but he owns a 2.66 GAA and .922 save percentage in 39 AHL appearances.

