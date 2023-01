Stolarz (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

The Ducks loaned netminder Lukas Dostal to AHL San Diego on Sunday in a corresponding move. Stolarz, who last played Dec. 9 against San Jose, appears to be ready to rejoin the lineup. He has a 2-5-0 record this season with a 4.02 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 13 appearances.