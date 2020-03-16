Ducks' Anthony Stolarz: Sent down a level
The Ducks sent Stolarz down to AHL San Diego on Monday.
Stolarz only appeared in one game for the Ducks this season, stopping 33-of-35 shots in a tough-luck loss to the Blues on March 11. He'll return to AHL San Diego where he's recorded a 2.66 GAA and .922 save percentage in 39 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.