Stolarz will patrol the crease for Wednesday's road clash with St. Louis, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The 27-year-old will return to the crease for his first start since Apr. 26, where he stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 4-1 loss to Los Angeles. Stolarz has appeared in just seven games this season, going 3-3-0 along with a 2.26 GAA and .926 save percentage over that span. It'll be a tough matchup with Blues offense clicking as of late, as they've averaged 3.80 goals per game in their last five contests.