Stolarz posted a 46-save shutout in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Stolarz's 46 saves were the most a Ducks goalie has made in a shutout in franchise history. It was the third shutout of his career and the first since the 2018-19 campaign when he was with the Flyers. The 27-year-old has allowed just eight goals on 131 shots through four appearances this year, adding a 2-1-0 record. John Gibson should see most of the starts down the stretch, but Stolarz seems to be pushing for more time as the primary backup, a role currently held by Ryan Miller.