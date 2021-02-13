site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Ducks' Anthony Stolarz: Shuffled to bus league
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stolarz was demoted to AHL San Diego on Friday according to CBS Sports.
Stolarz hasn't suited up at the AHL or NHL level yet this season. The 6-foot-5 netminder could return to the taxi squad soon but is a long shot to see any NHL action barring an injury.
