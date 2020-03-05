The Ducks reassigned Stolarz to AHL San Diego on Wednesday.

Stolarz was brought up in case Ryan Miller wasn't past his illness, but it looks like the veteran netminder is good to go Wednesday against the Avalanche. The 26-year-old Stolarz has been fantastic in the minors this year, posting a .922 save percentage and a 21-12-5 record. He'll likely finish the year with the AHL affiliate, barring injuries, but Stolarz could push to be John Gibson's backup next season.