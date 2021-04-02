Stolarz will be promoted to the Ducks' active roster and start between the pipes in Friday's home matchup with the Coyotes, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Stolarz made his first start of the season Sunday against St. Louis, turning aside 38 of 40 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The 27-year-old netminder will try to secure a second straight win in a home matchup with an Arizona team that's 6-7-2 on the road this year.