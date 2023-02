Stolarz will defend the road net Tuesday against Chicago, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Stolarz made 37 saves in a 5-2 win over Arizona on Jan. 24 during his last start. He has a 4-6-0 record this season with a 3.88 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 18 appearances. Stolarz will get the second half of Anaheim's back-to-back after John Gibson played in Monday's shootout loss to Dallas. Chicago ranks 31st in the league this year with 2.46 goals per game.