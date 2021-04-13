Stolarz was recalled from the taxi squad to start in San Jose on Monday.

The Ducks will give John Gibson the day off so Stolarz will have Ryan Miller as his backup. The 27-year-old has appeared in three NHL games this season, recording a 2.98 GAA and .906 save percentage. He'll have a good opportunity to win his second game of the year against a Sharks squad that averages just 2.70 goals per game.