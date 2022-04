Stolarz (lower body) left Friday's game against Dallas and will not return.

Anaheim will turn to emergency backup Tom Hodges after both Stolarz and John Gibson (upper body) were forced to leave the game. The 28-year-old stopped 8 of 10 shots in one period of work after replacing Gibson. He finishes the 2021-22 campaign with a .917 save percentage and a 12-8-3 record.