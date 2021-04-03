Stolarz allowed four goals on 31 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

The Ducks held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the contest, but Stolarz couldn't make it stick. A pair of third-period tallies against him sent Stolarz to his first loss this year. He's allowed eight goals on 85 shots across three appearances, good for a .906 save percentage. He's started two of the last three games -- it appears the 27-year-old is set to split time with veteran Ryan Miller until John Gibson (upper body) is ready to return from injured reserve.