Stolarz gave up two goals on 35 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Blues on Wednesday.

Stolarz played well in his season debut, but it wasn't enough to beat the ever-dangerous Blues. The 26-year-old goalie is up with the Ducks while John Gibson recovers from a groin injury. Stolarz will likely be used sparingly -- Ryan Miller is the team's No. 1 option in net with Gibson out.