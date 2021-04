Stolarz will patrol the crease for Monday's game in Los Angeles.

Stolarz has been impressive during a small sample size this month. He's 2-2-0 with a .929 save percentage and 2.26 GAA in April. However, the 27-year-old did allow four goals on 22 shots against the Kings in his last appearance. Stolarz will look for revenge against a Los Angeles team that's averaging just 2.18 goals per game this month.