Stolarz allowed two goals on 39 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

The Ducks took a lead late in the first period and never looked back. Stolarz was pulled from his last outing versus the Blue Jackets, but he bounced back in a big way this time. The 29-year-old is up to 4-6-0 with a 3.88 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. He's carved out a bit more playing time lately, though it remains difficult to trust both Stolarz and John Gibson behind the Ducks' leaky defense.