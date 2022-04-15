Stolarz made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

He almost pulled out the win, but Nikita Kucherov tied the game with 13 seconds remaining to force OT. Stolarz is 2-1-1 in four starts in April. He has one shutout in that span, but he's also allowed 10 goals in the other three games. Even if he gets more playing time as the season ends, Stolarz shouldn't be a first-thought starter unless it's a light night on the schedule.