Stolarz stopped 27 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

With the Ducks facing a team about as ineffective as themselves, Stolarz had a slightly easier appearance. He gave up both goals in a back-and-forth second period, but he was able to get the win when Frank Vatrano scored in overtime. Stolarz has won three of his last five starts, and he's now at 5-6-0 with a 3.73 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 19 outings. The Ducks' next game is Friday versus the Penguins, but it'll likely be John Gibson between the pipes for that one.