Stolarz allowed four goals on 41 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Stolarz's last win was Nov. 12, and he spent the last three weeks of December sidelined by a lower-body injury. This wasn't the prettiest of performances, but it was enough for the win, though Stolarz continues to face high shot totals when he plays. The 28-year-old improved to 3-5-0 with a 4.01 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 14 contests. Expect John Gibson to tend the twine in an extremely difficult matchup with the Bruins on Sunday.