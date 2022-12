Stolarz made 35 saves during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the host Jets.

Stolarz, who has allowed five goals in each of his past three starts, couldn't protect a 2-0, second-period lead Sunday, dropping his fourth consecutive decision. The 28-year-old netminder has allowed 15 goals on 114 shots during his past three starts. Stolarz (2-5-0) received the nod after No. 1 goalie John Gibson made 45 saves during a 5-4 shootout defeat to the Wild on Saturday. The Ducks have lost six straight games (0-4-2).