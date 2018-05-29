Morand signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Tuesday.

Morand has spent the last three campaigns with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the QMJHL, racking up 68 goals and 200 points in 181 contests. The 2017 second-round pick will likely receive an invite to the Ducks' training camp next season, but he'll almost certainly be returned to the QMJHL for another year of development.

