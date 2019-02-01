Morand picked up a hat trick and added three assists in QMJHL Halifax's 7-5 win over Victoriaville on Thursday.

It was a much needed strong effort from a player who is in the midst of arguably his worst junior season. While Morand is still averaging more than a point-per-game (51 points in 46 games) this year for Halifax, he hasn't take the significant step forward that Anaheim had been hoping for when the season began. Morand is undersized (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) and of little use if he isn't producing offensively. It's a near certainty that Morand will require an extended apprenticeship in the AHL beginning this fall.