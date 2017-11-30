Vermette came through with two goals in a 3-2 win over St. Louis on Wednesday.

The two goals against the Blues marked the first time Vermette had scored since Nov. 3 against Nashville. It'd be nice to believe fantasy owners could trust him, but with just nine points in 25 games and two coming in this one, the reality is that owners will need to see a lot more consistent play from him before he belongs on a roster.