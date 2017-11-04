Ducks' Antoine Vermette: Flips on goal light
Vermette found twine Friday, but the Ducks lost to the Predators at home, 5-3.
Vermette's tallied a modest six points (three goals, three assists) in 13 games this season, though his minus-5 rating is a bit of an eyesore for fantasy owners counting that stat. You're not likely to brag to your buds about owning the 35-year-old pivot, but he can get it done offensively every now and then.
