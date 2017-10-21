Vermette produced two points at even strength -- dropping in a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens.

The top-six, veteran pivot has one goal, a pair of helpers and four PIM over his last two contests. While Vetermette is averaging 2:25 of power-play ice time, he's still looking for his first point in that special teams situation. All things considered, he's a steady but unspectacular fantasy option.