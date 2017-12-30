Ducks' Antoine Vermette: Logs season-low 9:25 of ice Friday
Vermette received just 9:25 of ice time during Friday's 2-1 win over Calgary.
This was the veteran's lowest TOI total of the campaign, and it's important to note that he's seen a significant decline in minutes in consecutive games with Ryan Kelser back in the lineup. Vermette is currently behind Ryan Getzlaf, Kesler and Adam Henrique on the depth chart, so the 35-year-old pivot's fantasy stock is currently at an all-time low. Additionally, with just six goals and six assists through 39 games this season, Vermette's value was already way down.
