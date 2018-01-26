Ducks' Antoine Vermette: Logs team-low 8:56 in win
Vermette received just 8:52 of ice time during Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Winnipeg.
The veteran center has now gone nine games without a point and seen his minutes steadily decline. With the Ducks healthy for the first time all season, he's slotted back into a depth role. It definitely makes Anaheim more difficult to play against, but Vermette is off the fantasy grid in the majority of settings unless he's receiving more consistent ice time.
